No time for Hobson’s choice

The economy is placed on a feel-good drive with two important announcements – Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing a Rs 1.7-lakh-crore package for weaker sections and the RBI announcing the pumping in of 3.2% of GDP as additional liquidity.

Fighting the Covid-19 has turned the once-stigmatised social distancing, a necessity. Markets tumbled and their comeback to normalcy is nowhere on the horizon. Only 10% of the industry is functioning. Daily labour remains indoors. Transport is locked in except for essentials and medicines.

Most stocks in closed malls and huge departmental stores, valued at a few billion rupees, would all transcend to nil value. The worst of times has befallen on the economy. Several firms may not be able to pay salaries on time due to restrictions on the movement of people, making many in the middle-class also tenuous.

Unorganised Players

The organised sector accounts for just 10% of India’s labour force, with the ongoing coronavirus-triggered lockdown raising an alarm of large job losses. With cash flow drying up, unorganised players may not be able to keep all the workers on their rolls for long. They will need support from the government for survival. In a situation like this, the informal sector that constitutes 87%, according to National Accounts Statistics 2017-18, requires special attention. They should not remain unsung and uncared for.

The relief package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore for which 50% budget provision already exists, may be just the beginning. Farmers getting Rs 2,000 or one-third of the promised package is not new; and Rs 1,500 into Jan Dhan accounts are the immediate flows. Increase in MNREGA wages to Rs 203 per day will take effect only after the lockdown is lifted.

In this scenario, the GDP of our economy is most likely to shrink in the current fiscal to 3.5-4%. A day’s loss on account of the lockdown, resulting in 60% of cut down in manufacturing, mining, construction, is estimated conservatively at one-month GDP. The slowdown suddenly trending to recession delays the hope of achieving the $5-trillion economy by at least five more years. The government of India has already set up the Covid-19 Economic Response Task Force (CTF). Interests of humanity supersede that of economy.

Bloomberg in an analysis mentions that 196 nations on the disaster map may not enable the world to see the early end of the rout. Armoury at the command of central banks will not be enough and fiscal policies may have to be engineered by several governments. Even the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision is actively considering further directions on risk mapping and management.

Banking on Lenders

Banking requires to rework its fundamentals of mobilisation of resources and lending to the needy. Mere digitisation and speed of transactions have not added much to their credit. Bourgeoning NPAs in infrastructure and real estate sectors and the increase in frauds with very few timely punitive actions have kept the sector on tenterhooks. Before they could plan for their recovery, this corona shutdown puts unrecovered debts on the V curve and impedes free flow of credit, no matter how much of resources we keep in their hands.

The RBI in its Monetary Policy statement on March 27, 2020, front-ended the effort of banks through pumping liquidity, three-month moratorium on term loan instalments, working capital while interest will continue to accrue during the moratorium period with a further clarification that instalments will include the payments falling due from March 1, 2020, to May 31, 2020: principal and/or interest components; bullet repayments; equated monthly instalments; credit card dues and review of working capital limits of all enterprises. The 3% CRR recommended by the Narasimhan Committee, Tarapore and Ashok Lahri at different points has been announced.

Risk aversion and not liquidity is the problem with banks. The RBI February data indicates that as of January 2020, credit growth to agriculture and allied activities decelerated to 6.5% from 7.6% in January 2019; to industry more than halved during the same period; to services sector decelerated to 8.9% from 23.9% whereas for personal loans, it grew 16.9%.

The already risk-averse banks can hardly lend during this period of lockdown seeing temporary shutdown of 90% enterprises. They can only provide online comfort following the policy announcement, albeit for three months! For a running industry to increase capacity is easier than a re-opened industry after lockdown. Further, the investment required after re-starting is also going to be much more than now. Therefore, banks must prepare to lend more aggressively immediately after the current period. But can they move away from aversion to appetite in taking legitimate credit risk without improving their lending infrastructure?

Efforts that need attention are:

• Banks should stop all Sarfaesi proceedings and develop forbearance for manufacturing MSEs.

• Extension of NPA threshold to 180 days quickly that will keep accounts standard for any further booster dose to flow to the industry.

• Special Mention Accounts 1&2 categories will also need uniform forbearance.

The Centre may focus more on cleaning up the financial sector with a sense of urgency to render its services effectively in tackling this uncertainty effectively. At one end, cash relief from the exchequer should flow to all digitised Jan Dhan and Mudra loan accounts and on the other end, credit should pump prime the economy with responsible and timely deployment post lockdown.

Other Economies

More digitised developed economies are redirecting their efforts to containing the spread and holding people in discipline using WhatsApp, digital alarms at the Carona Control Rooms, etc.

South Korea has transferred cash to all the SMEs to pay for their labour for one month. The US has announced a $2-trillion package and several nations across the world are seriously contemplating relief packages. The G-20 announced a $5-trillion relief package. For once, everyone stopped thinking of fiscal deficit. Extraordinary problems require extraordinary solutions.

No time for Hobson’s choice. This is where the government of Telangana deserves praise. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao opened the war room and started monitoring the impact of Covid-19. The government responded to the call positively with very few anxieties.

It boldly and consciously took a major hit on the revenue front with the closure of non-essential industries that included breweries and beverages and mines which alone contribute no less than 60% to the revenue. It has started free distribution of 12 kg rice through PDS to all the white ration cardholders.

Saving lives is more important than saving the economy. Preparing the economy to respond to the post Covid-19 scenario effectively brooks no let-up in efforts.

(The author is an economist and risk management specialist)

