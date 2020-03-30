Lockdown not enough to check coronavirus: Eatala Rajender

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: The lockdown of the State, ban on international and domestic travel, closure of all educational institutions, invoking of the Epidemic Disease Act, aggressive screening measures at inter-state borders and other social distancing measures taken by the government would definitely play a vital role in breaking transmission chains and checking community transmission of the novel coronavirus in Telangana.

However, the State health officials including Health Minister, Eatala Rajender believe that this is not the time for individuals and the community to be complacent by simply thinking that the lockdown is enough to check the highly contagious coronavirus.

Senior health officials point out that it was too early to draw any conclusions or try to quantify the impact of the lockdown on transmission of coronavirus. Just following social distancing measures and staying indoors happens to the mantra.

“This is the time for individuals and the entire State to remain indoors. I personally urge individuals who have recently returned from international and domestic travel to observe home quarantine meticulously,” Rajender said while interacting with press persons on Saturday.

Have some responsibility

The most common message that the Department of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana and Health Minister have been trying to share is by urging travellers, especially those with domestic and international travel history, to have responsibility in maintaining social distancing.

“From the beginning we have been asking persons with recent travel history and community at large to be careful while under home quarantine. By not strictly adhering to the advisories, they are risking their family members, neighbourhood and the State,” said Director of Public Health, Dr. G Srinivas Rao.

In the last one week, a large number of persons who were relatives of those under home quarantine have tested positive, which resulted in a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Till March 24, the State had 39 positive cases and by March 29, the positive case rose to 67. Families of health care workers deployed at airport, doctors at super-speciality hospital and family members of three persons who recently came back to Hyderabad, have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Dr.Rao urged persons who are under home quarantine to take their neighbours into confidence. The authorities have also suggested that neighbours should watch over if a quarantined person is moving around and inform authorities concerned.

Difference between quarantine and isolation:

Quarantine is restriction of activities of a person, who is not ill but may be exposed Isolation means separation of ill or infected person from others.

Who should be home quarantined?

All those with travel history from other countries Close contacts of confirmed cases Suspects who are Covid negative before discharge from isolation facility.

What family members of home quarantine person should do?

Only an assigned member should be tasked with taking care of such person Caregiver should wear medical mask fitted tightly to the face when in the same room and during movement. Avoid shaking the soiled linen used by quarantined person or direct contact with skin Use disposable gloves when cleaning surfaces or handling soiled linen, body fluids, stool, urine and waste etc. Wash hands after removing gloves Visitors should not be allowed inside the house. Frequently touched surfaces such as bedside tables, bed frames and furniture should be cleaned and disinfected If home quarantined person developed symptoms, all close contacts will be home quarantined till reports come negative.



