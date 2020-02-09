No village in Telangana should suffer from drinking water shortage: Mission Bhagiratha ENC

By | Published: 7:15 pm

Hyderabad: Mission Bhagiratha Engineer In Chief Krupakar Reddy has called for stabilization works of the project to be completed by March to ensure that no habitation in the State suffers from drinking water shortage.

He was speaking a State-level review meeting held at Mission Bhagiratha Knowledge Centre at Komati Banda in Gajwel on Sunday.

The Engineer In Chief also warned that action will be initiated against erring officials. He observed that in many villages, potable water was being supplied at the door steps while in some villages, intra-village connectivity problems still prevailed. “We must complete the construction of the overhead reservoirs on a war-footing so that we can supply to all villages by March,” he said.

Calling for an action plan, Krupakar Reddy said that Khammam and Nalgonda districts are lagging behind in Intra-village connectivity and warned the concerned district officers that complacency will not be tolerated. He wanted awareness programmes to be conducted in places where water has been supplied through taps. “We must also tell people the disadvantages of drinking RO Plant water and the advantages of drinking potable water of Mission Bhagiratha,” Krupakar Reddy said. The review meetings will continue even during summer, he said.

Adviser to Government Gnaneswar, Chief Engineers Vijay Prakash, Chakravarthy, Srinivas Rao, Srinivas Reddy, and consultants also participated in the meeting conducted outside state capital for the first time.

