No violation of MV Act in RTC route privatisation move, AG tells High Court

By | Legal Bureau | Published: 8:54 pm

Hyderabad: For the second consecutive day on Wednesday, the two Judge bench of the Telangana State High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy questioned the maintainability of the writ petition on privatisation of 5,100 TSRTC routes.

Chief Justice Chauhan pointedly asked the petitioner’s counsel as to how the writ petition was maintainable when the cabinet decision had not yet fructified. The bench again asked the petitioner how he can challenge a Cabinet decision which only calls for initiation of process for privatisation of routes. The bench termed the case as a premature writ.

Earlier in the day, various arguments on legal aspects raised by the petitioner’s counsel, Chikkudu Prabhakar, did not find favour with the Court. When the petitioner submitted that handing over public resources to private service providers was illegal, the bench pointed out that the Cabinet decision does not provide for handing over RTC property to any private owners. The petitioner argued that the Cabinet decision would affect the employment of 48,000 striking workmen and their fundamental rights.

Advocate General B S Prasad Rao stated that there was absolutely no violation of procedures prescribed under Section 102 of the Motor Vehicle Act as contended by the petitioner. The Cabinet decision has not yet received the approval of Governor, and therefore the uncrystallised decision cannot be challenged, the AG said. The bench extended stay on the decision and adjourned the case to Friday for further hearing.

