No water problem for Rabi season: Gangula Kamalakar

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that there would not be any water problem for the next Rabi season since the groundwater table was recharged with Kaleshwaram project waters flowing through the canals, rivulets and other water bodies in the State.

Minister on Thursday inspected the Kaleshwaram water flowing through check dam constructed at a cost of Rs 13 crore in Nagunoor of Karimangar rural mandal. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said Nagunoor tank, which has been dried up during the last 25 years, has received Kaleshwaram water and turned parched lands into green field in 12 villages depended on the tank.

Villages including Narayanapur, Nagunoor, Gopalpur, Erukulla, Durshed, Mugdumpur and others depended on Nagunoor chek dam were getting water. 500 mcft water is available in the check dam. Karunakar got down into water and interacted with fisheries community people.

