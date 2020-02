No water supply in some areas of Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:53 pm 10:57 pm

Hyderabad: With the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) taking up repair works to fix the leakage on gravity mains of Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project Phase-I, there will be no water supply in some areas in the city for 24 hours from 6 am on February 24.

The areas include Miralam, Kishnabagh, Balshettykheth, Alijubail Colony, Aliabad, Hashamabad, Riayasathnagar, Santhoshnagar, Vinaynagar, Saidabad, Asmangadh, Dilsukhnagar part, Chanchalguda, Yakutpura, Mahabub Mansion, Boggulakunta, Afzalgunj, Hindinagar, Narayanguda, Adikmet, Shivam, Chilkalguda and Hyderguda reservoir areas.

