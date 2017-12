No water supply on January 2 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:56 pm

Hyderabad: Due to maintenance work of water pipeline under Godavari Drinking Water Supply Project Phase-I, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has announced one-day shutdown of water supply from 6 a.m on Tuesday, January 2 in various parts of Hyderabad, a statement said.

The areas affected include Erragadda, Yellareddyguda, Vengalrao Nagar, Yousufguda, Somajiguda, Venkatagiri, Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills, Borabanda, SPR hills areas, Sanath nagar, Prakash nagar areas, Kukatpally, KPHB, Bala nagar, Bhagya Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Yellamma Banda, Moosapet, Hasmathpet, Hyder Nagar and Nizampet areas, Allwyn Colony, Jagadhgirigutta, Adarsh Nagar, Shapurnagar, Rodamestry Nagar, HMT Colony, Chinthal, Jeedimetla, Hafeezpet, Bollaram, Defence Colony, Radhika Section, Alwal, Father Balaiah Nagar, OUT Colony, ICICI Knowledge Park, Turkapally, Cherlapally, Dammaiguda, Cantonment Board, Rudranagar, Risala Bazar, MES and Trishul Lines.