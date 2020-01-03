‘No water woes for Hyderabad this summer’

By | Published: 12:40 am 1:07 am

Hyderabad: Even as few southern cities faced challenges in quenching the thirst of citizens during the summer, people in Hyderabad did not face any such problems. Thanks to the State Government’s farsightedness and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s (HMWSSB) planning and execution of projects with proactive approach.

More importantly, water board officials are confident that Hyderabad will not have any major drinking water issues during the next summer because of sufficient water in the reservoirs. Further, the intake pipeline works from Konda Pochama Reservoir, as part of Kaleshwaram project are under progress. Once this project is completed, Hyderabad will be ensured of sufficient and quality drinking water supply in the future as well.

Currently, the HMWS&SB is supplying 468 MLD (million litres per day) of drinking water through various sources including Himayathsagar, Osmansagar, Krishna and Godavari rivers to Hyderabad and the villages within the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The Water Board took up the Rs 756.41 crore project to supply water to 183 villages covering seven municipalities which are now receiving drinking water every alternate day. As part of the project, 162 reservoirs are being constructed and 2,000 km pipeline works have been completed.

With water supply in place, efforts are on to launch a comprehensive sewerage network till the ORR villages. The current sewerage treatment generation is 1,710 MGD but the existing sewerage treatment plants can handle treatment of 940 MGD.

Accordingly, a Sewerage Master Plan and a Detailed Project Report has been made involving private consultants. This apart, measures are being taken up for septic tank cleaning mechanism and making best use of technology for effective sewerage system in villages within ORR. There are over 12 lakh households in the villages beyond GHMC limits and within the ORR.

