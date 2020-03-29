No zeal for traditional New Year

By | Published: 10:03 pm

The nation came to standstill with the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of COVID-19. But the lockdown has put a strain not just on people’s mobility, but the festival spirit as well.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in India on January 30, leaving Holi (celebrated on February 9) a colourless event this year. Now, traditional New Year celebrations also being affected by the pandemic. The arrival of spring marks the harvesting time of rabi crops in India, and many of the States celebrate New Year during this time.

Beginning with Navroz, which was celebrated on March 20, the New Year festivals across the country turned out to be a dud affair. March 25 is celebrated as Ugadi, which is the New Year for the two Telugu States. It is also the New Year for many in Karnataka. Maharashtra and Goa have Gudi Padwa. All these celebrations were a low-key affair this year. People celebrated Ugadi and Gudi Padwa only with rituals, and that too inside their homes. All the major temples were closed for devotees as part of the lockdown.

Kashmiri Hindus celebrated New Year, called Navreh, on March 25 without any celebrations. People from Manipur celebrated their lunar year fest Sajibu Cheiraoba only with rituals amid the COVID-19 fear.

North India was preparing to celebrate Ram Navami in the first week of April. This was the first Ram Navami celebrations to be held at Ayodhya after the historic verdict. The festival was supposed to be attended by lakhs of devotees. The preparations for the celebrations went in vain due to the COVID-19 scare.

Baisakhi aka Vaisakhi is the new year of Sikhs, which is also a spring festival. Celebrated on April 13, it, too, will be a low-key affair. The south Indian State of Tamil Nadu celebrates their traditional New Year Puthandu on April 14. Kerala’s harvest festival Vishu also comes on April 14 this year. The colourful festival of prosperity is going to be celebrated only inside homes this year, and the usual fire crackers will be absent.

Assam will celebrate Rongali Bihu on April 14 which is the Assamese New Year. Rongali Bihu is usually a colourful fest which is celebrated with community dance. Since this year is an year of social distancing, the New Year will be celebrated only with rituals in homes.

This year, we are not in a condition to welcome the traditional New Year. So, let’s fight COVID-19 with the mantra of social distancing.

