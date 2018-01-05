Nobel laureate Erwin Neher speaks at UoH

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: In the ‘Hyderabad Lecture Series’ organised by the University of Hyderabad (UoH) in association with the Insurance Regulatory Authority of India (IRDAI), Prof Erwin Neher, Director of the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry, Gottingen, Germany and recipient of the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine in the year 1991, delivered the third lecture of the series on the topic “Ion Channels: Their discovery and their role in Biomedicine and Pharmacology”. The event was held at the School of Life Sciences.

Prof Neher discussed in detail the earlier research done in the area of bio-electricity by scientists like Luigi Galvani, the pioneer of bioelectromagnetic, Santiago Ramon Y Cajal, Spanish neuroscientist and pathologist, and Julius Bernstein, a German Physiologist.

The Professor spoke on a Patch Clamp technique that he had developed along with his colleagues that revolutionised the study of ion channels, a kind of pore-forming proteins located in cell membranes that facilitate the passage of ions into and out of the cell and affect the human physiology.

The Patch Clamp technique has its applications in screening and safety evaluation of drugs for a range of disorders including pain, epilepsy, depression, stroke, bipolar disorder, arrhythmia, hypertension, autoimmune disorders, cystic fibrosis and diabetes etc.