Nobel laureates to deliver lecture in University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) will host the Hyderabad Lecture series with an aim to bring very eminent persons to lecture on topics of wide interest and contemporary issues at several locations in the city.

Erwin Neher (Nobel Laureate in Physiology for Medicine 1991), and Hiroshi Amano, Nobel Laureate in Physics 2014, have consented to be at (UoH) to deliver a lecture each on January 3 and 4.

The lecture ‘Blue LEDs and Transformative Electronics for Developing Sustainable Smart Society’ will be given by Hiroshi Amano at Savitribai Phule Auditorium on January 3 at 11 am.

Erwin Neher will deliver on ‘Ion Channels: Their Discovery and their Role in Biomedicine and Pharmacology’ at the Auditorium of School of Life Science on January 4 at 11 am