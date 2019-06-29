NOC must for multifloor building near SCB boundaries

By | Published: 1:19 am

Hyderabad: Multifloor structures planned near Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) boundaries within GHMC limits have to obtain No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Cantonment. Building plans will be approved only after submitting the NOC for such structures.

At a convergence meeting on Saturday, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said there were many Army establishments, which deal in safety and security aspects. With many multifloor structures coming up near SCB boundaries, Army officials had pointed out at security issues as NOC was not being obtained by the builders.

Accordingly, the GHMC Commissioner instructed the Town Planning section to insist on NOC from SCB for such structures. “Approve the building plan only after the NOC is submitted by the builders,” Kishore instructed the officials.

Meanwhile, directions have been issued to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board officials to initiate measures for relocating the pipeline, which was obstructing the four-lane under bridge works near Hitec City station.

It has also been decided to convene a meeting with GHMC and traffic officials every 15 days as traffic-related complaints were being lodged by citizens frequently.

With Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited insisting on high compensation to accord permissions for taking up different developmental works, the issue should be taken up with the government, he directed the officials.

Officials from SCB, GHMC, Cyberabad, TSSPDCL and other departments participated in the meeting, said a press release.