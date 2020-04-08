NOC not required for internship: MCI

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: Medical students will not require permission or no objection certificate or clearance from the Medical Council of India (MCI) for undergoing internship in any approved medical institution provided the dean/principal of the medical college in which the student is studying allows the same.

The Board of Governors in Supersession of the MCI clarified this in view of the prevailing situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Every candidate, after clearing the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) final examination, have to undergo rotational internship to the satisfaction of the college authorities and universities for a period of 12 months. This is required for the candidate so as to be eligible for the award of the MBBS degree and full registration.

The Board of Governors in Supersession of the MCI in a notice removed the difficulties in the internship for medical graduates (MBBS) in the wake of the Covid-19.

The notice citing Assessment of Internship regulation said that an intern shall maintain a record of work which is to be verified and certified by the medical officer under whom he/she works.

Apart from scrutiny of the record of work, assessment and evaluation of training shall be undertaken by an objective approach using situation tests in knowledge, skills and attitude during and at the end of the training. Based on the record of the work and date of the evaluation, the dean/principal shall issue a certificate of satisfactory completion of training following which the university shall award the MBBS degree, it said.

“Now in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is clarified by the Board of Governors in Supersession of the MCI that no permission or no objection certificate or clearance is required from the MCI for undergoing internship in any approved medical institution provided the dean/principal of the Medical College (in which the student is studying) allows the same,” the notice read.

