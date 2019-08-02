‘Nod for Warangal master plan soon’

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Friday that the new master plan aimed at developing Warangal city would get government nod soon.

Reviewing the development of the second largest city in Telangana with the officials of the municipal administration and KUDA as well as the elected representatives from the city, he said the master plan was a comprehensive statutory plan meant for the development of the city by 2041.

He asked Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration, to take steps to ensure the provision of amenities in the city was given due priority as per the new master plan.

The preparation of the master plan was initiated in June 2017 and draft master plan was notified in May 2018 as per the provisions of the Telangana Urban Areas (Development) Act 1975.

The master plan aims at sustainable development of 1,805 sq km area covering the city along with 181 villages spread over 19 mandals in three districts.

Mayor of Greater Hyderabad, Bonthu Rammohan, Kuda Chairman Marri Yadav Reddy and MLC P Srinivas Reddy took part in the review meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter