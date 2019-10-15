Nodal officers appointed for depots in Kothagudem

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Khammam: Nodal officers were appointed for TSRTC bus depots in Kothagudem district following directions from Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar.

RDO Swarnalatha has been appointed as the nodal officer for Kothagudem depot. ITDA Project Officer VP Gautham and Sub Collector Bhavesh Misra are made nodal officers for Bhadrachalam and Manuguru depots to monitor the bus service operations and related issues.

On Tuesday, the RTC officials said they were able to operate around 50 per cent of bus services under the limits of depots at Khammam, Sathupalli, Madhira, Kothagudem, Manuguru and Bhadrachalam.

In a review meeting Khammam Collector RV Karnan and Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal cautioned the workers not to cause any inconvenience to the passengers. The protests have to be peaceful, they added.

The officials also asked the police, transport, and RTC officials to work in coordination to ensure transportation to all areas in the district.

