NODWIN Gaming, Airtel team up to grow e-sports in India

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel and NODWIN Gaming on Thursday announced a partnership to promote and grow e-sports in India.

E-sports have the potential to become a sizable part of the country’s mainstream sporting culture given India’s large youth population and rising internet penetration, according to a statement by the companies.

It is estimated that by 2021, online gaming will become over USD 1-billion market in India with over 620 million gamers.

“The partnership has been kicked off with the launch of Airtel India Esports Tour, which is the first and largest property of its kind in this segment,” the statement said.

It will also have a national ranking and awarding system for Indian e-sports players based on their year-long performance across top tournaments and will be used as a base to create a points table for all participants, it added.

“Airtel India Esports Tour will initially cover all NODWIN tournaments across gaming titles of PUBG Mobile, CS:GO, Clash of Clans, FIFA, etc. The coverage will extend to all iconic NODWIN tournaments such as the India Premiership by NODWIN, Dreamhack India, The Northeast Cup, KO Fight Nights and PAN Fest,” the statement added.