Noida bizman held for cheating Hyderabad entrepreneur

Published: 8:31 pm

Hyderabad: A person who duped a businessman of Rs 76 lakh after promising to arrange government contracts for his company was arrested by the Central Crime Station sleuths of the Hyderabad police.

Palvindar Singh (45) of Noida in Uttar Pradesh had allegedly collected Rs 76 lakh from Y Manindranath, MD of Billion Light India Private Limited at Somajiguda last year. “Palvindar told Manindranath that he would help him get projects worth Rs 58 crore from the Nagaland government and took Rs 76 lakh towards expenses of documentation. Later, he handed over fake documents and stopped communication with him,” said Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department.

Following a complaint lodged by Manindranath, the CCS registered a case and took up investigation. Palvindar, the police said, operated Balaji Media Private Limited in Noida and organised beauty contests in and around New Delhi and introduced himself to the public as a celebrity figure. Following his arrest the police produced him before court and he was remanded.

