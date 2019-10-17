Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599

The phone will be available in ocean blue, black and pink starting October 18 across top mobile retail outlets in India and on Nokia.com/phones.

By Author  |  Published: 17th Oct 2019  1:10 pm
Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599
Nokia 110 feature phone (Image Source : Internet)

New Delhi: HMD Global, that makes and sells Nokia-branded phones, on Thursday launched a new feature phone ‘Nokia 110 ‘ for Rs 1,599 in India.

The phone will be available in ocean blue, black and pink starting October 18 across top mobile retail outlets in India and on Nokia.com/phones.

“Nokia 110 brings our fans a fun handset that packs in music, games and the everyday essentials you expect from a Nokia feature phone in a modern, durable design. With its long-lasting battery, Nokia 110 is always ready-to-go when you are, ensuring you are kept entertained at an accessible price,” Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, the phone comes with a 1.77-inch display and runs on Nokia Series 30+ software.

It has FM Radio and Torchlight features. The pre-loaded games in Nokia 110 include Snake, Ninja Up, Air Strike, Football Cup and Doodle Jump.

The Nokia 110 is powered by a 800mAh removable battery.