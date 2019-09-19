Nokia 7.2 with triple camera, PureDisplay launched in India

By | Published: 1:37 pm

New Delhi: HMD Global has launched its new smartphone, the Nokia 7.2 in India on Thursday, the company’s first smartphone with a triple camera and PureDisplay.

The device will be available at a starting price of Rs 18,599 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The top-end model with 6GB/64GB storage will be available for Rs 19,599.

The device will be available for purchase on Nokia.com/phones, Flipkart and major retail outlets in India starting from September 23.

“The Nokia 7.2 offers fans advanced tools to express their creativity. Everything from the ZEISS Optics, exclusive ZEISS bokeh modes and powerful AI imaging, to its breathtaking PureDisplay technology, makes the Nokia 7.2 a device that truly stands out,” Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The smartphone runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box and will also receive Android 10 in the future. The Nokia 7.2 is powered by Snapdragon 660 processor and comes in 4GB/ 6GB RAM models.

The device features triple rear cameras. The camera configuration includes 48MP primary camera, 5MP depth sensor and 8MP wide-angle lens. For selfies, the phone has a 20MP front camera.

It packs a 3500mAh battery.