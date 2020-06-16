Nokia’s nostalgic 5310 music phone back in new avatar

By | Published: 8:13 pm

New Delhi: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Tuesday launched Nokia 5310 as a refreshed version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic that was introduced back in August 2007 as premium mobile phone loaded with music.

The feature phone is priced at Rs 3,399 and will be available for pre-booking on Nokia.com starting June 16 in white/red and black/red colours.

Feature phones play an important role in the mobile market, with 400 million consumers around the world still buying a 2G phone for their mobility needs.

“They seek an option that offers them reliability and durability combined with ease of use. The Nokia 5310 offers all of these with an extra dose of design,” Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said in a statement.

The phone features a 2.4-inch QVGA (240×320 pixels) display. Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek MT6260A SoC, paired with 8MB RAM.

The phone comes with 16MB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB).

The device has a VGA camera at the back that is paired with an LED flash.

The feature phone runs on Nokia Series 30+ OS. For connectivity, it comes with a micro USB 1.1 port, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and Bluetooth 3.0.

Nokia 5310 has a removable 1,200mAh battery which is said to offer up to 20.7 hours of talk time.