Non-availability of hearses plagues the dead in Gandhi Hospital

Published: 1:22 am

Hyderabad: Inordinate delay in the allotment of transport vehicles to relatives of the deceased at State-run Gandhi Hospital has cast a shadow on the prestigious hearse vehicles initiative. While the concept of providing free transport of bodies has fuelled the demand, given the shortage of the fleet and frequent breakdowns of vehicles, there is a question mark over the sustainability of the scheme. Spotting relatives of deceased persons waiting for long hours in the hope of getting a hearse vehicle for transport has become a common sight at Gandhi Hospital morgue.

After filling up the paperwork and getting access to the body, there comes the problem of non-availability of hearse vehicles, forcing relatives to wait for long hours and in the process delay the last rites of the departed. A Sattaiah, hailing from Nalgonda, was one of those relatives who had to experience a similar ordeal. He got delayed in reaching home, although he received the body of his departed cousin long time ago.

“I came here to receive my cousin’s body on my family’s behalf. Though the autopsy was completed in the morning itself, I had to wait till late evening as hearse van was not available,” he said, when asked why he was waiting at the morgue. Gandhi Hospital Superintendent, Dr. P Sravan Kumar pointed out that GVK-EMRI, the organisation responsible for maintenance and management of hearse vehicles, has to take the blame for inordinate delays. Apparently, the Gandhi Hospital management had already informed GVK-EMRI about the delays that the relatives of the deceased have to endure.

“The morgue was sanctioned ten vehicles and there have been several occasions in the past when a large chunk of the vehicles needed repairs and maintenance. At present, only four vehicles are operating and hence the delay,” he says.

When contacted, Programme Manager, GVK-EMRI (Hearse Vehicles) Dr. Bhuma Nagender maintained that they are managing to operate six hearse vehicles while fitness certificates for the rest of the four vehicles are awaited. “There is a huge demand for this service. We have also started to cater to the needs of other Government hospitals in Hyderabad, which has added to the pressure. By middle of this week, we will be able to out all our fleet of vehicles on road,” he added.