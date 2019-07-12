Non-Bailable Warrant against Nowhera, aides issued in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: A local court here on Friday issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against Heera Group of Companies founder Nowhera Shaik and two others in connection with a case filed by the Registrar of Companies (RoC) for reportedly failing to submit balance sheet accounts since 2016.

The case that was filed against Shaik, company director Mubarak Jan Shaik and Heera Foodex Private Limited under Section 92 of Companies Act came up for hearing on Friday. The court asked them to appear before it on August 30.

A few days ago, the Karnataka police took into custody Shaik, along with her two aides, Molly Thomas and Biju Thomas, for their alleged involvement in a Ponzi scheme scam that came to light in Bellary. Shaik and her two aides were arrested by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police a few months ago on charges of duping people in the name of Ponzi schemes and were lodged in Chanchalguda prison before being taken to Bellary.

Meanwhile, the All India Heera Victims Association, in a statement issued here on Friday, demanded the government arrest all 33 suspects in the scam.

