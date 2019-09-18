Non-stop rain throws life out of gear, destroys crops in Telangana

By | Published: 10:31 pm

Hyderabad: Rain have been lashing the three erstwhile districts of Nalgonda, Khammam and Adilabad from Wednesday evening, disrupting normal life and damaging crops. Several village tanks and reservoirs were overflowing, snapping road connectivity to certain areas and inundating colonies.

Nalgonda, which remained relatively dry this monsoon, received a record 20 cm rainfall in just six hours on Wednesday evening. All 31 mandals in the district received heavy rain, while 12 mandals in Yadadri-Bhongir district and 20 in Suryapet witnessed moderate to heavy rains on Tuesday night. Crop damage was reported from Chandur, Damaracharla, Kattangur and Thirumalgiri (Sagar) mandals in the district affecting over 500 farmers.

In erstwhile Khammam district, besides the district headquarters, mandals such as Yellandu and Tekulapalli in Kothagudem; Karepally, Kamepally, Wyra and Konijerla recorded heavy rain in the past two days, filling all irrigation reservoirs to capacity. Officials at Kinnerasani and Taliperu projects released excess water downstream. Standing crops, including green gram, cotton and others, were damaged due to waterlogging in fields.

Several parts in erstwhile Adilabad district also registered moderate to light rains on Tuesday night, affecting normal life. Streams were flooded and irrigation projects received copious inflows. The Kaddam Narayana Reddy Project received inflows of 51,229 cusecs and the water level touched 698 feet against the Full Reservoir Level of 700 feet. Surplus water was discharged into downstream Godavari by lifting two gates.

