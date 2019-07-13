Non-TS NRIs too keen on TRS enrolment

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: The TRS membership drive, which is being conducted in 40 countries across the world, is seeing an overwhelming response from Telangana NRIs. Besides participating in the drive abroad, some NRI members are also holding special membership registration camps in their native districts in the State.

The drive will continue till July 20 and the total number of registered members is likely to be revealed by July-end.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao kickstarted the drive for NRIs a few days ago. TRS NRI wing honorary advisor and former MP K Kavitha and TRS NRI wing coordinator Mahesh Bigala are supervising the drive. Abbagoni Sridhar, president of TRS NRI-Qatar chapter, said the drive was not only receiving a response from Telangana NRIs but also getting queries from NRIs belonging to other States. “People abroad are aware of the TRS government’s welfare and development activities. Several phone calls were received seeking the procedure to register themselves as TRS NRI members,” he added.

Mahesh Bigala said several NRIs and TRS leaders were also touring the State and actively participating in the drive. Some NRIs were also approaching the TRS NRI wing in Qatar and elsewhere seeking information about the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), which is being hailed as the world’s largest lift irrigation scheme, for visiting the same during their next trip to India.

