A non-violent journey

Kusuma Rajaiah’s Ahimsa Silk has travelled across the globe. With more patrons from the West, this beautiful clothing style stole the limelight on many red carpets. Even Suzy Amis Cameron, the famous American advocate, and Faith Dickinson, winner of the Diana Award, sported the designer dresses made of ‘Ahimsa’ silk. To everyone’s surprise, the recent addition to this club is Prince Charles. “I’ve recently sent eight metres of silk fabric through Clare Colin to him,” Rajaiah says, with a bright smile.

Likewise, many international designers have got in touch with Rajaiah over several occasions. The never-ending list includes the likes of Courtney Cox. When the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. actor invited him for lunch to her guest house in Malibu to know more about ‘Ahimsa’ silk, Rajaiah gifted her a stole which was dyed with medicinal colours. “The speciality of this stole is that the medicinal colours are said to have some healing powers and it is only one family in Kerala that does this kind of dyeing,” shares the former APCO fabrics technical officer. “I learnt everything about fabrics and filaments from my time at my college in Salem,” he adds.

Even though killing animals for food or fabric is considered a sin in many sections of the Indian society, sadly, says Rajaiah, the demand for his violence-free fabrics comes only from the West. “I have to admit that few people from our own city are interested in buying this fabric,” he says.

Recalling the initial days of his journey, Rajaiah says it was the former First Lady of India, Janaki Venkatraman, who was responsible for this idea. “During one of her visits, she asked if we have any saris which are woven without killing worms,” he says. He then researched a lot and came up with this novel concept.

Rajaiah shares that the importance of silk increased over the years and people started using it for rituals and other occasions. “Once it has become a domestic product, people started exploiting the worms,” he adds. Rajaiah never liked that and he successfully broke the norm.

It was in the ’90s that he first experimented with the idea of deriving silk without killing the silkworms, and became successful. And it was in the year 2000 that he decided to make it commercially viable.

“There were many hurdles, but the most difficult task was making the yarn,” he recalls. Rajaiah says that he began with an investment of Rs 1,30,000 and it took him almost four to five months to convince the mill owners. “The first time we made the yarn, out of 100 kg material, we only got 16.5 kg fabric,” he shares.

But, the saris were sold in no time. It was in 2002 that he applied for patent, and, later, for trademark. Even after having the patent and trademark, Rajaiah is not open to commercialisation of his products. He works from home and says duplication is one of the biggest threats in the industry.

Rajaiah says that there is no awareness and not many people understand the effort that goes into it. He also admits that shopkeepers find it difficult to sell the product even if they agree to try.

The evenness is less in the fabrics because of the usage of vegetable dyes, and the colour combinations and patterns available are also few, he explains.

“I do not participate in exhibitions. I tried handlooms but they did not work. One good thing is that several Western fashion designers are evincing interest in our fabrics. But, I’m going to keep it as a home-based business,” he says, signing off.