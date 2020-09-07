Nonagenarian woman jumps to death from Gurugram flat

The police suspect that the woman took the extreme step as she was depressed ever since her husband Arjun Advani died two years ago.

Gurugram: A 94-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping off the balcony of her 15th-floor flat in Gurugram’s Sector 48 early Monday morning, police said.

Urmila Advani, a retired teacher, lived with her son Anil, daughter-in-law and granddaughter in the high-rise flat in Central Park Society Part-2.

The police suspect that the woman took the extreme step as she was depressed ever since her husband Arjun Advani died two years ago.

The incident came to light around 5 am on Monday when a security guard at the condominium spotted the body. He then informed his supervisor and the woman’s son, who was out on a morning walk.

“Around 5 am, we received a call that a resident had committed suicide. A team from Sadar police station rushed to the spot and found the elderly woman lying in a pool of blood,” said Dinesh Kumar, SHO of Sadar police station.

According to preliminary probe, the woman jumped off her flat’s balcony. No suicide note was however recovered from the spot.

“We are investigating the matter. Things will be clearer after her family members get their statements recorded,” Kumar added.

The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy in the evening.

