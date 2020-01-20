None can stop TRS juggernaut: Indrakaran

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Adilabad: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy asserted that no party could stop the winning streak of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). He was addressing poll rallies and organised door-to-door campaign in different parts of Nirmal in the final lap of electioneering on Monday.

Indrakaran Reddy said that conspiracies by Opposition parties would no longer foil the victory of the TRS as electors were in no mood to trust their words and actions. He reiterated that development was possible only with the pink party-led government and exuded confidence that the TRS would bag the posts of chairpersons belonging to all municipalities in Telangana.

“Electors stopped believing the false promises and statements being made by the leaders of Opposition parties. They will certainly teach a lesson to the outfits by giving a clear mandate to the TRS, which will achieve posts of chairpersons of all the civic bodies by winning a major chunk of ward members, across Telangana,” Indrakaran Reddy stated in a poll rally held in Indiranagar.

The minister predicted that the innovative welfare schemes and unprecedented growth under the leadership of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would fetch victory to the TRS in the elections to the municipalities slated for Wednesday. He hoped that electors would teach a lesson to the Opposition parties by casting their votes in favour of the pink party’s candidates.

The minister promised that steps would be taken to construct 2 BHK houses for the deserving poor and an action plan was going to be prepared for developing Nirmal town. He said that Nirmal town had undergone a huge transformation following creation of internal roads, drainage and beautification of important junctions in the last five years.

TRS leaders Satyanarayana Goud, Gandrath Eshwar, Ramkishan Reddy, Erravothu Rajender, Marugonda Ramu, Dharmaji Rajender, Nirmal Bhushan Reddy, Lolam Shyamsundar, A Rajender and Subhash Rao were present.

