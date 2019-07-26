Nora Fatehi’s dance videos leave fans goggle-eyed

By | Published: 5:28 pm

Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi’s career is going great guns at the moment. Be it the Dilbar song in last year’s Satyamev Jayate or O saki saki in Batla House, Nora has been garnering plaudits for her dancing skills.

And, the damsel knows the power of social media to be relevant. She recently posted a promotional video on her Instagram, where she showed off her dance moved, as her pants changed colours magically. In another dance clip, she rocks a pair of black hot pants and a white crop top with a braided ponytails and gyrates to the music for the upcoming Street Dancer 3D directed by Remo D’Souza.

Nora made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film Roars: Tigers Of The Sundarbans. More than her acting stint, she gained popularity for her dance numbers. Apart from featuring in the recreated versions of Dilbar and o saki saki, Nora has featured in the songs from movies such as Baahubali: The Beginning and Stree.