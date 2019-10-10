Normal RTC services soon: Transport Minister

By | Published: 1:47 am 1:56 am

Hyderabad: Steps are being taken to restore normalcy in the TSRTC services in the State from October 11 and the services will be run as per schedule that existed prior to the strike launched by RTC employees, Minister for Transport P Ajay Kumar announced on Wednesday. The Minister said with educational institutions set to reopen on October 14, buses will be run on schedule. In every depot, the tour schedule will be the same, as the one which existed before the RTC workers strike. “This will be implemented from Friday. All the buses that go to the villages will be run and in all the buses, passes will be allowed,” he said.

The Minister was addressing a video conference with all district RTC officials, EDs, regional and divisional managers, RDOs on the RTC workers’ strike, measures taken by the Transport Department, and arrangements being made for those who travelled to their native places and returning to cities and other places where they work, after the end of the Dasara holidays.

Ajay Kumar also warned the temporary staff hired to operate TSRTC buses against collecting fares from passengers in excess to those prescribed officially. He said complaints were being received from passengers that temporary staffers were demanding fares in excess of the prescribed fares. Action will be taken against such persons and they will be considered ineligible for any future work or employment with TSRTC.

Meanwhile, the TSRTC JAC convenor Ashwathama Reddy said here that the strike by the RTC workers will be intensified. The strike was not about salaries but was about safeguarding the future of the corporation, he said.

With Dasara holidays coming to an end and people travelling in large numbers, many had a tough time finding alternative public transport facilities like trains and private buses in the city. Secunderabad and other railway stations were packed, while the rush at the Metro stations continued. However, major bus stations in the city wore a deserted look.

‘Display fare list’

Earlier, the Minister directed RTC depot managers to display a list of fares to different destinations from their respective bus stations and also in each of the buses. He wanted the depot managers to counsel temporary staff regarding collection of authorised fares from passengers. Steps should be taken to park the nigh-halt services near local police stations, he said.

In all, across the State, the RTC operated a total of 5,049 buses, including 3,116 belonging to the RTC and 1,933 private buses. In addition, 6,000 other private vehicles were also pressed into service on Wednesday, according to TSRTC.

Meanwhile, TSRTC Warangal region plied as many as 530 buses, against the total of 765, on Wednesday. The RTC Warangal region could run only 161 buses on Tuesday.

RTC employees staged dharnas at several locations across the State as part of their ongoing agitation.

Stir peaceful

In Karimnagar, the strike was peaceful with RTC workers forming human chains in Huzurabad, while protest meetings were organized in Karimnagar, Jagitial, Korutla and other areas.

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar extended support to employees in Karimnagar, while Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy and TDP State president L Ramana participated in the protest in Korutla and Jagitial, respectively.

RTC authorities operated a total of 539 buses, including 336 RTC and 203 hired services in the Karimnagar region, on Wednesday.

