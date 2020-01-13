Northumbria a research-rich varsity

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:44 am 5:00 pm

One of UK’s largest and most successful universities, Northumbria has a rich history going back through its constituent colleges to the late nineteenth century. Founded as Newcastle Polytechnic in 1969 and inaugurated as a university in 1992, Northumbria University is among the top 150 universities aged 50 years or under in the world (THE World University Rankings) and was shortlisted for Times Higher Education University of the Year Award 2017. Northumbria University has 26,000 students from over 140 countries.

Northumbria’s consistently excellent performance in UK quality audits places it at the very top among modern universities. Sixteen of its subject areas have been awarded 22 or more out of a maximum possible of 24 by the Quality Assurance Agency. All subjects have scored over 20 points, bringing an average score of around 22. With over 95% of graduates in work or continuing education, Northumbria is among the most successful universities for graduate employment. With a Silver award in the new Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), Northumbria University delivers high-quality teaching, learning and outcomes for our students in a research-rich learning environment.

The university comprises two campuses, namely the City Campus and the Coach Lane Campus. The City Campus houses the School of Law, School of Design, and the School of Business. This campus is divided into two areas, namely City Campus East and City Campus West. The infrastructure of the Eastside campus was designed by the famous architect, Atkins. The Westside campus is home to the School of Built & Natural Environment, School of Arts & Social Sciences, School of Computing, School of Engineering & Information Sciences and the School of Life Sciences.

Northumbria is a research-rich, business-focused, professional university with a global reputation for academic excellence. Northumbria University’s research academics collaborate with students, alumni and international partners to carry out world-class research, tackling tomorrow’s challenges today; together fighting disease, helping people live longer, protecting our planet and transforming lives thus making a remarkable impact on the world.

Northumbria offers courses in most major subject areas such as Engineering, Computing, Sciences, Business, Law, Design, Built and Natural Environment, Arts, Social Sciences, Psychology, Sport, Health and many more. Northumbria is the only Business School in Europe with double recognition for Accounting and Business from AACSB. Northumbria University is ranked 1st in the UK for graduate start-up businesses, based on turnover. Since 2009, Northumbria has supported the development of more than 200 graduate companies which employ over 1,000 staff and have a combined turnover of more than £80 million.

Also, the University Library is located within this campus which consists of thousands of books, journals, e-books, research papers, and documents. The campus also features a sports facility and medical school. The other campus, Coach Lane houses the School of Health, Community and Education Studies. It has fitness centers, indoor courts, and football pitches. Both the campuses are close to cafes, restaurants, and general stores.

University Rankings:

65th in the Times University Guide 2020

47th in the Guardian University Guide 2020

101 – 150 in the Times Higher Education Ranking Young University Rankings

Top 20 in Electronic and Electrical Engineering, Physics, Design, and Education

Top 30 in Architecture, Nursing and Midwifery, Journalism, Publicity and Public Relations, Law, Building and Town and Country Planning, Health Professions, Civil Engineering and Criminology.

Five of Northumbria University’s academics have won National Teaching Fellowships and, following the 2014 Research Excellence Framework, Northumbria is now in the top 50 in the UK nationally.

The university has a list of some notable alumni that includes Sam Ainsley (Artist); Jonathan Ive (Industrial Designer, Apple); Sting (Musician); Victoria Pendleton (Olympic Cyclist); Duncan Lloyd (Guitarist, Maxïmo Park)

