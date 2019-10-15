‘Nostalgia’, an exhibition of Installation Art & Sculpture comes to Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:56 pm

‘Nostalgia’, an exhibition of Installation Art & Sculpture by Sansita Gogai C and Photography by Sailendra N Goswami is currently on at M Eswaraiah Art Gallery. Sansita has done her Bachelor’s in Fine Arts (Sculpture) and Master’s in Fine Arts (Sculpture) from MS University of Baroda.

In 1996 and 2013, she had her solo exhibitions at State Art Gallery, Guwahati and has since participated in several art shows organised by Gujarat State Lalit Kala Academy, South Zone Cultural Center, Bengaluru, 8th All-India Annual Exhibition, Nagpur, Fifty Years of Art in Independent India by All-India Fine Arts and Crafts Society at Guwahati and New Delhi, etc.

She has also taken part in Landscape Camp organised by Gujarat State Lalit Kala Academy and attended workshops on wood carving sculpture organised by Rashtriya Lalit Kala Kendra Calcutta, Imphal, National Metal Casting Camp organised by Lalit Kala Akademi, Kolkata, etc.

His passion for photography since 1985 made Sailendra to do ‘Still Photo’ from Wideangle (Art and Photography) Institute, Assam and BSc from Guwahati University. He participated in Thomas Gainsborough’ an Art International Exhibition at Krantz Art Gallery in Haryana, 5th Candid Clicks, a photography exhibition at GAG Gallery, Assam, photography exhibitions at SSK Gallery in Assam, and Tinsukia Press Club, Assam, and another one organised by Tourism Development Corporation, Guwahati.Nostalgia will be held till October 17 at the gallery from 11 am to 7 pm.

