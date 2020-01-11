Nostalgia boost: Puzzle and tech nerdvana

By | Published: 6:20 pm

Progressbar 95, is all things 1990s. Like a time-capsule, it takes you to a time when computers were still machines that filled people with wonder and the magic of technology’s promise hadn’t faded away. A game that marries classic tetris style gameplay with an advanced progression system that draws on PC knowledge from the ’90s, this game serves you nostalgia on several levels.

On a gameplay level, there isn’t much to write about here but for the fact that the developers have taken a simple loading box/progress bar mechanism and tasked the players with accruing smaller bars that fill this one.

The game then bases the whole premise in a data storage format, and you collect smaller bars with each being coded. Blue, for instance, is good data, orange is corrupted and red is catastrophic. The game thus requires you to sequentially collect the blues by moving the progress bar and ensuring the data fill in the empty components.

The challenge, while easy at first quickly gets complicated as you level up and you run into a lot of nostalgic annoyances from ’90s computing. There are insufferable pop-up dialogue boxes, Clippy from Microsoft Office keeps offering to help at the most inopportune moments, and there is the dog that keeps walking and a variety of other things to distract you. The elements that most stand out are the dedication and commitment that the developers have put into making this game believable.

There is a screensaver challenge mode, a matrix styled level and a lot of little things that often leave you in awe of the overall experience. The game offers you hardware upgrades as you level up and your processor, RAM, visual graphics, hard drive storage can all be upgraded.

As the progression happens, the display improves, new software on a newer partition is unlocked and all this allows for the game to only get faster, data strands to get more colourful and the levels to get trickier.

If you enjoyed playing a brick game or anything tetris related, at a time when personal computing was still new; this game recreates everything from the boot-up screen to the windows start theme. For someone who loves to take a trip down memory lane, there is no better way to kick-start gaming in 2020.

