Nostalgia over last snaps of pre-pandemic

By | Published: 6:25 pm

What is the last memory you have before life became isolated? Do you remember the last walk? Or, the last time you went out with friends? Who knew that was your last vacation and you will be locked down in your house for months to come? It’s time to get nostalgic with the old memories with the trending hashtag on Twitter. People around the globe are posting pictures with #lastnormalphoto to recall the good times before pandemic disrupted our lives.

The trend started after the BBC compiled some 13 stories (from major sporting events to family gatherings to a wedding) and then invited readers to share their photos using the hashtag. Quick to respond was journalist Robyn Vinter who tweeted a picture of herself with the caption, “This is me in a charity shop, taking a picture of a mirror I thought I might go back for. I’m assuming it’s still there.”

American actor Chrishell Stause, who is known for her role on the Netflix reality show Selling Sunset, shared a video of a marathon and captioned it, “My last normal photo was actually a video but this was taken March 8th. Crazy to think about this now #lastnormalphoto”

Netizens cherished the free days while sharing the pictures of their wedding, last night out, ball parties and others. The tweets are bringing back old memories of busy streets and carefree days where we didn’t have to think twice before shaking a hand as a warm gesture.

