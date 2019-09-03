Not a single death due to dengue in Telangana: Etela

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: Health Minister, Etela Rajender on Tuesday said that not a single person has died due to dengue fever out of the 700 who had tested positive for the ailment in Telangana in August. Several States have been under the grip of seasonal ailments and comparatively, the State has done far better in their prevention, he added.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare figures for last few months shows 5,046 positive cases of dengue reported in West Bengal, 2,081 in Uttarakhand, 2,061 in Maharashtra, 1,471 in Karnataka while Gujarat reported 1,148 cases.

“Of 700 positive cases, not a single death has occurred due to dengue. I urge people not to panic,” he said. Close to 80 per cent of the seasonal ailments in the State were viral fevers. In June, Fever Hospital received 25,000 out of which only 9 were tested positive for dengue, while in August, 61 persons were tested positive of the 51,000 patients that visited the hospital.

Cases of suspected dengue were being reported from Dammaiguda in Medchal district. “To improve the immunity levels of the local population, we are holding a homeopathy medical camp from Wednesday,” he said.

The Health Minister will hold a review meeting with GHMC officials on Wednesday on various vector-control measures.

