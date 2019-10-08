Not afraid of losing jobs: RTC JAC convenor Ashwathama Reddy

By | Published: 1:29 am

Hyderabad: The strike call given by employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has continued to impact public transportation in Hyderabad. The situation has the potential to turn even worse on Wednesday when lakhs of people are expected to return to Hyderabad from their native places after Dasara festival.

Tension prevailed for a while on Monday at Gun Park when several TSRTC JAC leaders, who had gathered to pay tributes to Telangana Martyrs, were taken into preventive custody. The police, later, released them to avoid any untoward incident.

JAC convenor Ashwathama Reddy said that indefinite RTC strike would not be called off and soon he would reveal future plans of the JAC. He questioned the government for arresting leaders who were paying tributes to martyrs. The JAC covenor said that union members were not afraid of losing their jobs.

Telangana Mazdoor Union’s General Secretary Thomas Reddy said that the demands of the employees were genuine as per Labour Act. “The indefinite strike would only be intensified in coming days with the support of opposition parties,” he said.

He requested all the civil groups and public to extend their support to RTC unions in safeguarding public transportation in the State. “We will take up black badge protests to protest against government’s decision,” he said.

On an average, every day around 33 lakh passengers travel by city buses. However, the alternatives arranged by authorities like hiring private buses and other vehicles would not be able to meet travel needs after the Dasara vacations, officials familiar with the issue point out.

Meanwhile, city entered third consecutive day of the strike. As there were holidays for schools, colleges and private offices, the strike did not disrupt normal life to that extent. Regular travellers and office-goers relied on MMTS trains, Metro services, autos and cabs apart from personal vehicles.

To cater to the needs of daily travellers, authorities increased the fleet from 900 buses on Sunday to 1,100 buses on Monday. As most of the commuters headed to their hometowns, there was not much rush in the buses.

