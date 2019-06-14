Not all PhD candidates to receive degree from Governor

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Given the large number of participants, not all students will receive their PhD degrees from Governor ESL Narasimhan during the 80th convocation of the Osmania University (OU).

As many as 850 candidates registered for award of PhDs during the convocation which is scheduled to be held on June 17. This apart, 292 gold medals will be awarded.

The event is being held after six years, and there is demand from the students for receiving degrees from the Governor who is also the university Chancellor.

As over 1,100 students will participate, the event which will commence at 10 am is expected to spread over seven hours and the Raj Bhavan is learnt to have allocated two hours for the Governor’s participation.

According to the varsity officials, the Chancellor will award gold medals and a few PhD degrees. However, who will receive their degrees from the Governor remains a million dollar question.

“There will be fewer speeches during the event and more focus is being laid on award of gold medals and PhD degrees. The Governor will present gold medals and the varsity is ensuring to award maximum PhD degrees through the Chancellor in the specified two hours. The rest will be given away by the IICT director S Chandrasekhar and VC Prof. S Ramachandram,” an official said.

