Not dwarfed by determination

By | Published: 12:55 am 9:41 pm

Searching for any address in the Old City is akin to finding a needle in a haystack. However, there are still a few who enjoy celebrity status and live by the punch line ‘Naam hi kaafi hain’. Ask their name and you reach their residence.

The Chauhan family, living near Etebar Chowk, has one such address. The members of this family are among the lucky few who are well-known in the Old City, usually identified with the Charminar, the Chowmahalla Palace and Gulzar Houz.

What distinguishes the family of the Chauhans from the rest of the population is their height. Yes, most of the family members are just three feet on the scale.

“Altogether we are now 11 members in the joint family who are dwarfs. Our grandfather Shankar Raj Chauhan and my father Narsing Rao Chauhan were affected by this condition called Achondroplasia and the later generations were also affected by the same genetic condition,” says Chander Raj Chauhan, who is a third generation member of the family, and has four of his daughters living with the same condition.

The family stays in the city since the Nizam’s era and their household is very popular in the area. “We have been staying here for almost 100 years. Our neighbours know us and we are part of their festivities. Of course, we attract stares from newcomers to the area but we have now got used to it,” he says.

Chander Raj has six children – four daughters and two sons. While his daughters are dwarfs, the two sons are of normal height. “Actually my wife is tall. So, my sons are tall and daughters are of my height,” he said and when asked how he could convince a taller woman to marry him, he replies with a smile: “Kismat ki jodi hain.”

His four daughters – Yamuna Bai, Ranjita, Vaishali and Soni – stay at home for now. Yamuna dropped out of an intermediate course while Ranjita and Vaishali completed Class X. Soni is now pursuing Class X in a private school.

“Height is not an issue when it comes to household work for us. We are good at preparing food too,” laughs out Yamuna who is reluctant to pose for a photograph.

Soni aspires to become a teacher. “I am on a par with other students in the school. My classmates ensure I am comfortable with them,” she says.

They live on the pension provided by the government for specially-abled people. Chander Raj runs a small stall near the High Court. “Actually, the stall was run by my elder brother who expired. As I am specially-abled, his family agreed to allow me to run. Earnings are very low in the business as I sell only biscuit packets, chocolates and peppermint,” he says, adding that height has always been a major barrier in getting a job for him or matrimonial alliances for his daughters.

How does he manage to run the household then? Chander Raj dons the role of ‘Maharaja’, the Air India icon who always smiles, and welcomes guests at function halls in the city. Dressed in the dazzling red sherwani and turban, he positions himself at the entrance of the function hall.

“People invite us for functions to dress up as the Maharaja and welcome guests. Our height stands as an advantage here. For two to three hours of work, we get Rs 2,000 to Rs 3000,” he says.

Chander Raj has two pairs of the sherwani which he gets stitched with a tailor in the neighbourhood and keeps ready. “Standing for long hours is quite a challenging task after putting on the makeup. But, we are used to it. In fact, in a couple of movies, we had one small role but it did not help us in getting recognition from any quarter,” he points out.

The children of Chander Raj and of his brothers are quite apprehensive about their future. “The government provides us Rs 1,500 as pension but it is no match to the current living expenses. Several requests were made to the government to at least provide a job to us so that we could live with social security and dignity,” says Yamuna.

The family explains that due to Achondroplasia, their bones are weak and they cannot do hard work too. “Some help from philanthropists and the government would mean a lot for us. We tried finding jobs in private establishments and companies, but our height is proving to be a hindrance,” she adds.

Last year, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had gifted a modified scooter for Chander Raj, which he is using every day to commute from his home in Mir Alam Mandi to the shop near the High Court.

