Not feeling the heat of lockdown: Aruna

By | Published: 12:09 am 7:25 pm

Hyderabad: The lockdown imposed on the country due to the coronavirus outbreak has not proved to be a barrier for State gymnast Budda Aruna Reddy, who is recovering from the surgery she underwent in November last year.

Aruna, who suffered first injury in December 2018 during a World Cup event, fast-tracked her rehabilitation against doctors’ advice to give Olympic qualifiers a shot as she was running out of qualifying events. She did extremely well in selection trials and got into the Indian team for the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany in October. However, she suffered the same ACL tear in her right leg which forced her to undergo another surgery in November last, ending her Olympic dreams.

Though the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is shifted to next year, she is well aware that she does not have a chance to have another go at the Games. “Yes, the Olympics is deferred but the quotas are almost full and whoever won them will keep them till next year. I don’t think there will be no representative from the country in Tokyo Games in gymnastics. I am at least happy that I gave my best to qualify for the Tokyo Games but unfortunately I got injured in the process,” said the gymnast.

On her recovery, Aruna said she is recovering well. “I was going through my rehabilitation programme from Mumbai before the lockdown. I started training a month ago at the Lal Bahadur Stadium. I was working out on bar and building upper body strength. I was not doing anything on vault or landing moves though.”

But how is she managing the rehabilitation during the lockdown period? The youngster, who was the first Indian to win a medal at the Gymnastics World Cup in 2018 with a bronze in Melbourne, is thankful to coach Manoj Rana’s initiative. “Luckily, I am not feeling the heat of lockdown as I am going through my routine as usual at home. Manoj sir took the initiative and is providing all the gymnasts across the country with programmes via Zoom application. We have two-hour sessions in the morning and evening. He tells us what workouts we should do. In addition, he arranges conference call with a foreign coach daily to do specific workouts. For instance, we had a session with Australian coach John Curtin on Monday. A day before, we had yoga session in the morning which was attended by around 100 gymnasts around the country via the video app. We had training sessions from different coaches like Sasha from Germany and others from Israel and Uzbekistan,” she explained.

However, with no equipment available at home, the gymnast has a specially designed programme for her. “Before the lockdown, I had placed order for some equipment on the guidelines of my coach. However, they got cancelled due the current crisis. So my coach has designed training programme which I do with my bodyweight. I do four hours of workout instead of two in the morning unlike others and another two hours in the evening.”

When asked about how tough it is to stay motivated in these difficult times, she said, “It can get difficult for a few. But for me, it is like my routine. My day starts at 7 in the morning and after the four-hour session, I will take rest then it is time for evening session. I am not feeling bored at all,” she pointed out.

With not many tournaments lined-up now, her focus now on is getting back to full fitness. “I don’t see any tournaments happening in next six months. There were only two competitions left which were to be held in March and April. I think these two will happen next year in same time before the Olympics,” she concluded.

