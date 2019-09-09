Not in race for TSRTC chief: Nayani

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Hyderabad: Former Home Minister and TRS MLC Nayani Narasimha Reddy said that he was not looking forward to being nominated as chairman of TSRTC.

Chatting with reporters on Monday, Narasimha Reddy said he wanted to contest the last Assembly elections but was asked not to. “The Chief Minister asked me to become an MLC and that I would be made a Minister. Also promised was making my son-in-law an MLC. These did not happen. There is no fun in becoming TSRTC chairman as being reported in the media,” Narasimha Reddy said.

He also said: “While Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is head of the TRS household, the house belongs to all party workers and leaders.”

Meanwhile, TRS MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister T Rajaiah said it was unfortunate that the Telangana Cabinet did not have any representation from the Madiga community.

“There should have been a Minister from this community which comprises large number of people. If anyone from the opposition parties says this, it will be dubbed as an attempt to politicise the issue. And hence, I am saying this from within the Telangana Rashtra Samiti,” the party MLA from Ghanpur (SC) constituency said during an interaction with reporters.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .