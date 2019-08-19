Not interested in glamorous roles: Aishwarya Rajesh

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Backed by a prestigious pedigree, Aishwarya Rajesh who is the daughter of popular yesteryear Telugu hero Rajesh will finally make her debut in Telugu film industry with Kousalya Krishnamurthy.Produced by KS Rama Rao, the film is slated to release on August 23. Although Aishwarya is no stranger to the celluloid, having acted in many Tamil and Malayalam films till now, Kousalya Krishnamurthy will be her first Telugu movie.

“I did the same film in Tamil just six months ago which was a super hit at the box office. Before the film released, I just showed the teaser to Rama Rao sir and he decided to remake it in Telugu. Since it was made with Tamil sensibilities, a remake made more sense,” says Aishwarya. Talking about the preparation that went into her character, she says that she struggled a lot for the perfect performance.

“The main story depended on my character who is a cricketer. It meant working in the scorching heat. There was no makeup and working in the heat, I became like a crow. It was the conviction of Rama Rao sir that I agreed to do the role again,” adds Aishwarya. She reveals that one major reason she didn’t accept a Telugu film till now was to avoid run-of-the-mill stories.

“A lot of people asked me that why I was not signing any Telugu film along with Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Before accepting any project, I always thought about my grandfather, my aunt Sri Lakshmi and my father. I never learnt a lot about my father since he died when I was only 10-years-old. I thought that he would be forgotten.

But everybody would tell me about his best films,” shares Aishwarya. Despite the fact that her new film is going to release alongside Saaho, she is not overly concerned about it. She hopes to do ‘something exclusive like Soundarya’. “Regular glamour roles are not my cup of tea. Keeping my limitations in view, I am open to a role which suits my personality,” says Aishwarya.