Not involved in development of Boeing 737 Max: Cyient

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:11 pm

Hyderabad: Cyient refutes the claim made by some publication on its involvement in the development of the Boeing 737 MAX Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS). The news articles wrongly claim Cyient’s involvement in software development for the flight test equipment. As Boeing clarified, Cyient was not involved in the design of the MCAS or the cockpit warning light, the company said in a release.

The company in a statement said that it has a long-standing relationship with The Boeing Company (Boeing) and looks forward to growing the partnership across engineering, design and manufacturing across various platforms. Cyient has 20 years of aerospace engineering and manufacturing experience with over 3,000 aerospace engineers having delivered over 42 million hours of engineering solutions to aerospace clients.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter