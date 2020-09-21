There were big debates on who was going to bat at No.4 for Team India and Rayudu’s name was the preferred one. However, he was not selected for the World Cup leaving many in shock.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 2:31 pm

Hyderabad: Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who withdrew from the Indian Premier League citing personal reasons, said that leaving Ambati Rayudu out of the World Cup team was injustice to the batsman.

There were big debates on who was going to bat at No.4 for Team India and Rayudu’s name was the preferred one. However, he was not selected for the World Cup leaving many in shock.

The Hyderabad cricketer, however, started the 2020 IPL with a stunning 71-run knock helping Chennai Super Kings to victory in their first match against defending champions Mumbai Indians. Harbhajan heaped praises on Rayudu. “The partnership between Rayudu and Du Plessis was the game-changing moment for Chennai Super Kings. We have made a bright start and we need to keep moving forward like this.”

Speaking about Rayudu’s exclusion from WC squad, he said, “It will be less however much you appreciate Rayudu. I feel there was an injustice done to him when the World Cup team was picked. He should have been definitely there in that team. But he has shown again in this match, how much ability he has and that age is on one side and talent is also something that needs to be looked at,” Harbhajan said.