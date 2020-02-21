Not sending Muslims to Pakistan was mistake: Giriraj Singh

By | Published: 10:53 pm

Patna: The country is paying the price for failure to send Muslims to Pakistan and bring Hindus to India after the Islamic state came into being at the time of Independence, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, triggering a fresh controversy.

He made the remark in Purnea district in the Seemanchal region of Bihar which has a sizeable Muslim population and where the Begusarai MP was canvassing in favor of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Highlighting the need for such a legislation, he told reporters late Thursday “when our forefathers were fighting for Independence from British rule, Jinnah was pushing for the creation of an Islamic state”.

“Our forefathers, however, committed a mistake. Had they ensured that all our Muslim brothers were sent to Pakistan and Hindus brought here, the need for such a move (CAA) would not have arisen. This did not happen and we have paid a heavy price for it,” the outspoken BJP leader said.

Singh has often been in the crosshairs of the opposition for placing his foot in the mouth. This time, however, his words were frowned upon even by NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party, headed Chirag Paswan.

The young LJP chief, who kicked off a State-wide “Bihar First-Bihari First” yatra here on Friday, to project NDAs progressive face ahead of the Assembly polls due later this year, expressed strong disapproval of Singh’s utterance and noted the coalition had to suffer in the Delhi polls because of “divisive” remarks by BJP leaders.

“We are an NDA constituent but many times our coalition partners say things which the LJP does not at all agree with. This one (Giriraj Singhs statement) is such an example. Had a person of my party spoken in this fashion, I would have taken responsibility and acted,” Paswan said.

Meanwhile, Giriraj Singh was busy joining issue with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM which has been under attack for controversial remarks by its leader Waris Pathan.

Sharing video of an old speech by Owaisis brother Akbaruddin which had landed him in jail, besides Pathan’s recent remark, Singh asked the opposition RJD-Congress combine in Bihar and the “tukde tukde gang” whether they wanted to “convert India into Pakistan”.