Notebooks distributed to students in Asifabad

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Under the aegis of Palvai Purushottam Rao Memorial Foundation (PPRMF), a Kaghaznagar-based voluntary organization distributed notebooks to students of a private school at Yellur village in Penchikalpet mandal on Tuesday in the presence of Dr P Harish Rao, Congress party in-charge for Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency and the son of late Purushottam Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao assured economically week students of extending medical and educational services in the future. He promised to provide free medical treatment at Praja Life Care Hospital in Kaghaznagar throughout the year. He advised the students to bring laurels to their native place by striving hard by setting goals.

Members Ganapuram Nagesh, Chappide Satyanarayana, Dasari Venkatesh, Madhu, Prakash, Shankar, Bheemaiah and followers of Harish Rao were also present.