Noted paediatrician Dr Sudarshan Reddy passes away in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: Noted paediatrician in Telangana, Dr. P Sudarshan Reddy passed away at his residence here on Friday. Widely regarded as a renowned academician and a teacher, Dr. Reddy held vital posts in the government health sector including Medical Superintendent, Niloufer Hospital and Head of Paediatrics department, Osmania Medical College and General Hospital.

A senior member of Indian Academic of Paediatrics (IAP), Telangana chapter, he was also chairman and chief consultant paediatrician, Krishna Children’s Hospital.

Throughout his career as a paediatrician and teacher, Dr. Reddy received numerous accolades including Dr. Harishchandra Gold Medal best outgoing DCH Student in University (1981), Dr G.V. R. Gold Medal best outgoing MD student in University (1983), Dr Balagopala Raju award for best paper in National Conference Jodhpur among many others.

‘He was a great academician, teacher, philosopher, spiritual Guru, a great advisor and a great human being. It is an irreparable loss to IAP, paediatric fraternity and to the entire society,” members of the IAP, Telangana chapter said.

