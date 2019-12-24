Noted photographer Bharath Bhushan to receive Nerella Venu Madhav award

By | Published: 5:14 pm 5:15 pm

Warangal: Bharath Bhushan, a reputed photographer, was chosen for Nerella Venu Madhav award this year. The award will be presented on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the legendary mimicry artist Nerella Venu Madhav on Saturday in Warangal.

Gudimalla Bharath Bhushan is a photo journalist and artist for about three decades. He has worked extensively on culture and people and more particularly on Telangana region. He earned the reputation as a photo journalist and an artist. He documented extensively Telangana’s Bathukamma festival in all its richness in different parts and communities of the region. He conducted seven solo photo exhibitions and six art shows and is the recipient of the Best Photojournalist award from the Government of Telangana.

He is also a Life Member of Hyderabad Art Society and has won many awards from Hyderabad Art Society and State Art Gallery. Hyderabad Literary Circle hosted his works “Cats, roosters, faces and more”exhibition in January 2017. He is recipient of Vishista Puraskaram, the most prestigious award from Telugu University.

