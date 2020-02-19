Nothing in my hands, says Nithiin

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Nithiin has been outside of action for far too long. Despite having a support system and firm grip on Telugu film production and distribution, Nithiin’s success rate at the box office drastically fell after touching peaks of success in his initial years of career. The actor admits that it bothers him in the bad phase.

“There is surely a certain amount of fear of facing a flop movie, but, eventually, nothing is in our hands. Luck has to favour but I should have planned my career more strategically,” the actor sighs. What has Bheeshma got to do with organic farming? Bheeshma touches the topic of organic farming subtly but, by and large, it tells a love story. A love flick laced with comedy but the outer layer has the concept of natural farming, but not going deep into it.

“I enter after giving an introduction about Bhishma Organics. We haven’t disclosed much about farming because fans might think the whole movie is about farming,” says Nithiin. Going by the graph of his last three movies, Nithiin had high expectations on his movie Lie which, unfortunately, failed at the BO.

“I had doubts on Chal Mohana Ranga as I was not that confident about the movie. Srinivasa Kalyanam, I loved the concept, but somewhere it did not excite people much,” he says. Nithiin adds that at one point he started making changes in scripts keeping critics in view. There were times when he had made changes in script fearing critics and reviewers. After Bheeshma, Nithiin will be trying his hand with the Telugu remake of Andhadhun to be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.

“Shooting will commence in June. I think it is a risk but I wanted to take up as a challenge. I know Andhadhun has bagged a National Award too. But the Telugu remake has a few changes according to our audience preferences,” he adds. Nithiin has another interesting script Powerpeta which runs in the backdrop of the 1960s. “Yes, the shooting starts from August. I play the character of 25 year-old person, and the timeline shifts to the ’90s,” the actor says.

The actor further rubbished the comment that he has been using Pawan Kalyan’s stardom to promote his movies. “As a fanboy, right from my first movie Jayam, there had been a mention of Pawan Kalyan. There was no movie without any scene or a Pawan’s song played in the background. Every movie has the mention of Pawan Kalyan in some way or the other. Social media trolls and memes on this issue do not really bother, I keep posting and tweeting about Pawan Kalyan,” says Nithiin.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter