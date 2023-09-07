Thursday, Sep 7, 2023
Telangana paddler Satya poised for big leap
BJP’s 2024 prospects: Challenges loom as Modi’s aura wanes
Telangana: Erravelli villagers walk to Yadadri, pray for KCR’s hat-trick victory
Congress faces headache by political aspirations of communities
PRLIS: 90 percent work on drinking water component completed
Telangana: Arogya Mahila scheme to be expanded
Hyderabad Weekend Guide: Mark your calendars for exciting events
Arogya Mahila scheme: Telangana govt to operate additional 100 centres from Sept 12
Hyderabad-based Skyroot to launch Vikram-1, India’s private orbital rocket
Forest farms, a way of life
Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervor
Roll calls in Govt schools in Telangana to become history
Govt. sanctions Rs 95.53 crore for BT roads in rural areas: MP Nama
Dalit Bandhu Phase II: 3,486 units to be allocated in Warangal
Festival-like welcome to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ in Hyderabad
Latest News
Concussions early in life linked to cognitive decline later: Study
3 seconds ago
Will send you on Chandrayaan-4 mission: Haryana CM Khattar mocks woman who asked for factory
2 mins ago
Pak-Khalistani social media army turns to lies to discredit G20 summit
2 mins ago
Centre grants Rs 40 cr for TTD’s Sahiwal cow breeding programme
4 mins ago
Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Two Myanmar refugees arrested
Intermediate student injured after being attacked by classmate at Chaderghat
Paddy auction: Enquiries pour in as Telangana extends deadline
Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervor
Health camp for GHMC workers on Sep 10
Customs officials seize 206 grams of gold from a passenger at RGIA Hyderabad
Minister Dayakar Rao hands over LOC to kin of medical emergency patient
Tragic accident claims life of 13-year-old in Suraram building fall
KITS Warangal to hold IC3T-2023 from Oct 6 to 7
Cartoon
Cartoon: September 7, 2023
India
Concussions early in life linked to cognitive decline later: Study
3 seconds ago
Pak-Khalistani social media army turns to lies to discredit G20 summit
2 mins ago
Centre had rice stocks available, but did not give: Karnataka Minister
11 mins ago
Rahul Gandhi holds talks with European Parliament members in Brussels
16 mins ago
Education Today
Student transfers now go online in Telangana
3 months ago
JEE Advanced results to be out on June 18
3 months ago
MANUU to conduct entrance test on June 20, 21, 22
3 months ago
TS ICET 2023 results to be released on June 20
3 months ago
web stories
Gold prices in Hyderabad reach Rs 60,000
Congress policy is insulting farmers, says KT Rama Rao
GHMC Food Street, now a mini DLF
Cardiovascular diseases: Rising economic burden on world
Cabinet Approves Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
Ambati Rayudu withdraws from inaugural season of Major League Cricket
Telangana
Gang stealing money from ATMs arrested in Khammam
Congress factions clash during rally in Medak
Police lock dargah near premises of Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada
Paddy auction: Enquiries pour in as Telangana extends deadline
Editorials
Editorial: Digital leap
24 hours ago
Editorial: Conspicuous by his absence
2 days ago
Editorial: Game changer deal
3 days ago
Editorial: Constitutional roadblocks
4 days ago
Sports
Chahal, Arshdeep are two people missing in this WC team: Harbhajan
Kings Cup: India lose to Iraq in penalty shootout
Rashmikaa pair enters semifinals at ITF tennis tournament
Indian Super League to kick off on September 21
Boxer Akash enters summit clash at Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament
Andhra Pradesh
Centre grants Rs 40 cr for TTD’s Sahiwal cow breeding programme
4 mins ago
Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu will be arrested, say ministers
38 mins ago
Nothing wrong in renaming India as Bharat: BJP Andhra chief
2 hours ago
Tomatoes at Rs.3 per kg in AP
4 hours ago
Andhra Pradesh: NIA conducts searches in Nandyal
5 hours ago
Sale of iron ore by NMDC to private companies resented
6 hours ago
Coast Guard rescues nine fishermen in mid sea
6 hours ago
Videos
Importance of Influenza Vaccine, Regular Dosage of Typhoid Vaccine, and Effectiveness of These Vaccines
Gabon Coup: Military Takes Power, President Bongo Under House Arrest, And Borders Sealed
Cardiac Issues: Women Suffer More Than Men | Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology
Bank Holidays In September, Audio And Video Calls On Twitter, And Sports Coach Vacancy In Telangana
Indians Lose 5.3 Years Of Life Expectancy Due To Air Pollution | Air Quality Life Index
All You Should Know About ADULT VACCINES | Influenza, Hepatitis A and B, And Others
Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2023 LIVE | Group Match | Telangana Today
BRICS Expansion: Key Takeaways To Be Noted | West Asian Countries Into BRICS | Telangana Today
Kushi Movie Review: Shiva Nirvana’s Cute Love Story With Hesham Abdul Wahab’s Magical Tunes
KUSHI Blockbuster Press Meet LIVE | Vijay Deverakonda | Samantha | Shiva Nirvana | Mythri Movie Makers
Entertainment
Raja Kumari had a ‘mind blowing’ experience working with SRK for ‘Jawan’ title track
Charlie Puth engaged to longtime girlfriend Brooke Sansone
Nikhil Siddhartha flies to Vietnam to begin training for ‘Swayambhu’
The Freelancer review: This series is definitely worth watching
Deepika Padukone holds AbRam close at Jawan screening, picture goes viral
Festival-like welcome to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ in Hyderabad
Business
Rupee hits all-time low of 83.23 against US dollar
2 hours ago
Gold futures fall on low demand
5 hours ago
Indian aviation sector to grow 8-13 per cent in FY24: ICRA
7 hours ago
India removes additional duties on certain US products
7 hours ago
Gadgets
Streaming, Cloud Gaming, and Websites: the video games roundup
New Kia Seltos records 31,716 bookings within a month
Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G with a 50-megapixel camera
Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite rescues lost tourists in mountains: Report
5G, Cloud to help India gaming market reach $8.6 bn by 2027
Apple Watch saves woman from deadly blood clot: Report
ViewPoint
Opinion: When there was no Bharat, there was India
23 hours ago
Opinion: BJP and ‘parivarwad’ politics
2 days ago
Opinion: Two sides of new CrPC Bill
3 days ago
Opinion: Prevent students’ suicide now
4 days ago
Opinion: South Telangana’s wellspring
6 days ago
Opinion: Will BRICS be a problem of plenty?
7 days ago
Opinion: Shrinking political freedoms
1 week ago
Science & Technology
Will send you on Chandrayaan-4 mission: Haryana CM Khattar mocks woman who asked for factory
Snapchat to launch in-app warnings, other safeguards for teenagers against online risks
Apple slides as China plans to broaden iPhone ban
CMFRI scientists unearth genome secrets of ‘Indian oil sardine’ fish
Google, MeitY join hands to empower India’s cybersecurity workforce
Honor 90 with 200 mp camera set to launch in India on September 14
World
Sharjah unveils occupational safety guide
8 mins ago
Netflix techie who went missing after taking Uber ride in San Francisco found dead
1 hour ago
Customs officials seize 206 grams of gold from a passenger at RGIA Hyderabad
4 hours ago
New ransomware group takes responsibility for Sabre data breach
5 hours ago
