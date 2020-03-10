Notice in Hajipur accused death case

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:24 pm 9:27 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Tuesday ordered notice in a criminal confirmation case pertaining to the death sentence imposed by First Additional District and Sessions Judge Court, Nalgonda, on Marri Srinivas Reddy. The petitioner is accused in the rape and murder of three girls at Hajipur. The District Judge, dealing with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases, awarded the death sentence in the cases pertaining to the rape and murder of two girls — a 14-year-old and another 18-year-old. Srinivas Reddy was also awarded life sentence in the kidnap and murder of another 11-year-old girl.

Sitting MLA’s disqualification

The same panel ordered notice to Patancheru MLA G Mahipal Reddy in a quo warranto writ filed against him. A Harish Yadav complained that the sitting TRS MLA suffered disqualification by virtue of being convicted in a criminal case in December 2015. He argued that he was sentenced to 18 months and was disqualified from contesting the election. The petitioner pointed out that Mahipal Reddy in his nomination form in November 2018 filed a false statement. Consequently, his election and continuance was illegal, he said.

Plea against private school on fee

The same panel adjourned to Wednesday a batch of nine writ pleas on the question of fee structure in private education institutions in Telangana. The Hyderabad Student Parent Association and others approached the court complaining of inaction in regulating fees. The petitioners pointed out to the provisions under Article 21A of the Constitution and also an earlier judicial announcement by the court. Earlier, the court directed the state Advocate General to submit the response from the government on the recommendations of the Tirupathi Rao Committee and the difficulties in its implementation. The AG will report to the court the present state of affairs on Wednesday. The bench voiced hope that the matter will be settled soon.

Karvy plea adjourned

Justice Abhinandan Kumar Shavali of the Telangana High Court adjourned by a week a writ plea filed by Karvy questioning the decision of the authorities to refer it to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office. While S Niranjan Reddy, senior counsel appearing for Karvy, pointed out to large-scale violations of law, the Assistant Advocate General argued that procedural requirements had been complied with. At one stage, the judge wondered why the petitioner was fighting shy of the inquiry. “Let the skeletons in the cover fall out,” he said. Niranjan Reddy specifically pointed out that after a preliminary notice under Section 206 (subject matter of an earlier writ plea), the petitioner was entitled to a detailed note on alleged violations and hearing thereof. He said Karvy was entitled to hearing both under the law and on a proper interpretation of an earlier order of the court. The judge also asked the AAG to produce the records of the Registrar of Companies in this regard at the next hearing.

GHMC’s demolition questioned

Justice Challa Kodandaram adjourned to Wednesday a writ plea complaining of GHMC’s high-handed demolition of premises in Hafizpet village — Gokul Flats. Petitioner B Srinivas complained that the Deputy Commissioner of Chanda Nagar Circle was trying to demolish the ‘house’ in the colony. The petitioner pointed out that there were civil disputes with regard to the property in question and he had obtained interim orders in his favour from the civil court. Earlier, the court granted interim orders directing the petitioner not to make any further constructions. He also said that he had an order of status quo against civic authorities from the civil court. He complained that in violation of the same, the officials visited the property on March 7 with threats to demolish the structure. Sampat Prabhakar, counsel for GHMC, pointed out that the petitioner had completed construction of the ground floor and was constructing upper floors. Earlier the court faulted the GHMC for permitting such unauthorised constructions, Sampath Prabhakar pointed out. He complained that the petitioner has now constructed six floors without a sanction plan and constructions were still going on.

