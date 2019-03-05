Notice served to Andhra Pradesh DGP

By | Published: 1:16 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has served a notice to Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police, RP Thakur for unauthorised constructions in plot no 149 at Prashashan Nagar, Jubilee Hills.

The civic body served the notice citing illegal construction of framed structures with fabrication over existing ground and first floors up to third floor, by raising iron girders in the all-round setback area of the building.

In addition to this, the notice, which was served on March 2, pertained to illegal structures including an over bridge towards southern and eastern side of plot no. 149.

GHMC instructed Thakur to remove the illegal and unauthorised structures within 24 hours from the receipt of notice, failing which the same will be cleared by GHMC and the expenses will be recovered from him.